Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 18:38

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) announced, this Friday, the 5th, that it will send a challenge to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) regarding Minister Alexandre de Moraes' decision to impose a fine of R$2,000 on lawyer Paulo Faria , who works in the defense of former deputy Daniel Silveira. According to the national president of the OAB, Beto Simonetti, it is only the professional category body that is responsible for punishing these professionals.

“Just as the CNMP is responsible for punishing members of the Public Ministry and the CNJ is responsible for punishing judges, the OAB is responsible for punishing a lawyer. In this type of case, the appropriate procedure is to send a letter to the Order so that it can evaluate and, if necessary, take disciplinary measures in relation to the professional's conduct. But that’s not up to the magistrate,” said Simonetti.

In the decision, Morais alleged that the professional repeated requests in appeals that had previously been denied. The minister also justified the application of the fine “due to litigation in bad faith” and claimed that the decision is “peacefully” accepted by the Court’s jurisprudence. In a note released this Thursday, 4th, Faria stated that the fine was applied “under false accusations of bad faith” and that it requires “a minimum of respect for his technical work, as he is in full exercise of his constitutional functions .”

The national attorney for the Defense of Prerogatives, Alex Sarkis, explained that the precedents cited by the minister to justify the fine to Farias predate a law that eliminated the fine previously provided for in article 265 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He recalled that, in 2023, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the legislation, exclusively granting the OAB the competence to discuss ethical violations in the legal profession.

In addition to the fine to the lawyer, Moraes denied Silveira's request for sentence progression, sentenced, in April 2022, to eight years and nine months in prison for attacks on the Democratic Rule of Law. In a petition to the Court, the lawyer had claimed that 16% of the sentence had already been served, based on the hours the convict dedicated to studies and work.

The minister, however, rejected the request and only approved the remission of the workload, which is equivalent to 140 days of Silveira's salary. The decision was based on item III of article 112 of the Criminal Executions Law, which establishes that the transfer to a less rigorous regime will occur when the prisoner has served 25% of the sentence.