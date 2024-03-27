Bar Association will send the president an opinion arguing that the PL approved in Congress compromises the Democratic Rule of Law

The OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) said on Tuesday (26.mar.2024) that it will present to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) an opinion on the PL (Bill) that proposes modifications at Criminal Execution Law (7,210/1984). The text limits the temporary departures of prisoners from the country, the so-called “outings”. It has already been approved by the National Congress and awaits presidential sanction.

In notethe OAB said that the document that will be sent to Lula “points to possible impacts on the fundamental guarantees guaranteed by the 1988 Federal Constitution”. The Order declared itself against the end of “outings”, arguing that withdrawing the benefit could “compromise essential principles of the Democratic Rule of Law and fundamental objectives of the Federative Republic of Brazil”.

The PL 2,253/2022 gained strength earlier this year after the death of a military police officer by a prisoner who was in “little girl” of Natal and the escape of 2 inmates from the maximum security federal penitentiary in Mossoró (RN). However, there is a possibility that Lula could veto the project, even after the government has freed up the bench in the Senate and has not obstructed the vote in the Chamber.

A current law allows temporary departure for up to 7 days in 4 situations during the year to visit family or participate in activities that help return to social life.

In addition to limiting the “outings”, the text approved in Congress makes criminological exams mandatory for inmates who are under regime progression. The rule was in force until 2003 and the effort to resume it was criticized by congressmen because there were not enough technicians to carry out the tests in the country.

In Brazil, the number of prisoners increased from 826.8 thousand to 839.7 thousand from December 2022 to June 2023, an increase of 0.8% (also the most recent statistics).

“The temporary release, as expected, was an instrument for executing the custodial sentence aimed at strengthening family ties, reducing prison tensions and enabling the social reintegration of the prisoner.”, reads the opinion that will be sent by the OAB to the president.

“It is the State's duty to ensure that the execution of the sentence occurs in a humane manner, because the Federal Constitution of 1988 prohibits the use of cruel punishments and degrading treatment, in addition to ensuring that prisoners respect moral integrity”, completes the text.

If Lula chooses to sanction the project, the OAB said it does not rule out the possibility of invoking the STF (Supreme Federal Court) “to assess the constitutionality of the project”.