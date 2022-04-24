The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) accused Silveira of verbally assaulting and making serious threats against STF ministers; incite animosity between the Armed Forces and the Court; and to stimulate the attempt to prevent, with the use of violence or serious threat, the free exercise of the Judiciary Power.

the congressman was detained on February 16, 2021, by order of the Minister of the Supreme, Alexandre de Moraes, after have published a video with name-calling, accusations and threats against members of the Supreme Court. Daniel Silveira spent almost 8 months in home prisonbeing monitored with an electronic anklet.

Despite YouTube taking the video down, the Power 360 summarized what the deputy said about the ministers of the STF.

In November 2021, Alexandre de Moraes revoked Silveira’s arrest and ordered precautionary measures to be adopted by the congressman, including a ban on the use of social networks and contact with others investigated in the investigation that investigates alleged anti-democratic digital militia.

In March 2022, Moraes ordered Silveira to use the electronic anklet again. He also prohibited the congressman from participating in public events, and only allowed him to leave Petrópolis (RJ), where he lives, to travel to Brasília because of his mandate.

The congressman put on the anklet on March 31. Silveira had refused to install the device the day before. He agreed to place the device after Moraes imposed a fine of R$15,000 per day if the equipment was not fixed. The deputy slept in the Chamber to avoid carrying out the decision.

Last Wednesday (20.Apr.2022), the Supreme Court sentenced Silveira to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. The congressman will not be arrested yet, as it is possible to appeal to the Supreme Court itself. The Court also imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 on the deputy.

The Court ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights for the duration of the criminal conviction. The congressman can also appeal on this point.

However, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted on Thursday (21.Abr.2022) constitutional grace to the deputy, annulling his sentence.

WHAT THE DEFENSE SAID

Paulo Faria, Silveira’s lawyer, was the 2nd to speak in the session that condemned the deputy. In his oral argument, he said that the Supreme Court violated due process and the rights of his client. He also said that the deputy’s preventive detention, decreed by Moraes in February 2021, was illegal.

“During the entire procedural stage of the lawsuit, I would say that 99% was a violation of legal process. Numerous defense manifestations, appeals, requests were summarily rejected with one line, two lines. And it caused this lawyer to be sentenced to pay a fine of R$ 2,000 for appealing”he said.

Also according to him, Silveira was only ironic in his statements. He cited as an example the speech made by the deputy that Edson Fachin should take a “beating” with a dead cat until the animal “meow”. For the lawyer, this is just a popular saying. Finally, he stated that the deputy was punished for “crime of irony” and for having “A review issued”.