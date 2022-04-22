President of the Order said that the commission will study the constitutionality of the presidential decree

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) will analyze the pardon of President Jair Bolsonaro to federal deputy Daniel Silveira. In a note released on the night of this Thursday (21.Apr.2022), the president of the Order, Beto Simonetti, said that a commission will study the constitutionality of the decree.

Simonetti said, however, that failure to comply with court orders is “extremely serious” for the stability of the rule of law.

Here is the full text of the note from the president of the OAB:

“The OAB follows closely and with concern the latest facts involving the relationship between the Presidency of the Republic and the Federal Supreme Court. In order to guide any action by the Order, I requested that, with the urgency that the case requires, the National Commission for Constitutional Studies to analyze the constitutional decree of grace issued by the Executive Branch.

“Once it is concluded, the opinion of the Commission will be immediately submitted for deliberation by the plenary of the OAB, the highest deliberation body of the institution, in an extraordinary session.

“The failure to comply with judicial decisions is extremely worrying for the stability of the rule of law. Institutional dialogue and respect for the principle of separation between Powers should guide the confrontation of challenges such as the one presented“.

Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) was sentenced by the STF on Wednesday (20.Abr) for statements against the ministers of the Court. The penalty was 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime.

The STF also determined the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the sentence last. The congressman can appeal on this point.

The complaint against the deputy had been presented by the PGR on February 17, 2021. The body considered that a video published by the congressman the day before the complaint contained statements that went beyond “the mere verbal excess, as they stir up followers and supporters” against the Supreme Court.