Entity delivered a report to Minister Alexandre de Moraes the day before the release of the Ministry of Defense document

The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti, met on Tuesday night (Nov 8, 2022) with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to deliver a prepared by the entity on the elections.

The document presented to Moraes enumerates the OAB’s actions during the election, including the creation of commissions to monitor and the work of the body in all regions of the country. To the president of the Court, Simonetti said he had not found irregularities in the electoral process. Here’s the intact of the letter delivered by the entity to the TSE (285 KB).

“Thus, after surveying and analyzing all the reports prepared by the Electoral Law Commissions of the OAB Sectional Councils across the country, we concluded that there was no fact that points to suspicion of irregularities in the voting process”says an excerpt from the OAB document. “On the contrary, the transparent posture of the Electoral Justice in the preservation of fairness and security in the process was evidenced.”

The official letter was prepared by the OAB Electoral Rights Commission, formed by about 60 lawyers, including 12 former TSE ministers. The entity also states that it monitored the counting of votes in the 1st and 2nd round of the elections in person at the Elections Dissemination Center at the TSE.

“We attest to the reliability and integrity of electronic voting machines. The effectiveness and respect for the sovereignty of the popular vote were masterfully achieved. In this way, this Federal Council of the OAB reaffirms, surely, that Brazil witnessed clean, transparent and safe elections”adds.

The document was presented the day before the release of the inspection report produced by the military technicians of the Ministry of Defense on the electoral process.

O Power 360 found that, in the Defense document, those in charge of inspection will point out inconsistencies in the electoral process and suggestions for future elections. They must also say that they did not receive full opening from the TSE for the implementation of practical changes. The document, however, should not be conclusive or peremptory about the validity of this year’s claim.