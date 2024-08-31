Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 17:20

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) asked, this Saturday, the 31st, that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), reconsider the imposition of a fine of R$50 thousand on X (formerly Twitter) users, who resort to “technological subterfuges”, such as the use of VPNs, to continue using the social network.

The platform, controlled by businessman Elon Musk, has been suspended due to non-compliance with court orders. Access was restricted as of early Saturday morning.

VPN, an acronym for Virtual Private Network, is a tool that allows access to private networks through an encrypted connection.

With the mechanism, it is possible to simulate using the internet from another country and, in this way, access websites that are blocked where you are physically located.

The entity argues that the fine imposed by Alexandre de Moras is generic and does not allow for the individual assessment of the conduct and economic capacity of users who eventually circumvent the block.

The OAB’s main arguments are:

– As it stands in the decision, the fine would be an automatic measure in the case of access to X via VPN, without individualizing conduct and without the right to defense, which violates due process;

– The fine of R$50,000 may be excessive, depending on the reasons of each user and the economic capacity of the person punished;

– The fine for users who circumvent the block does not fulfill the purpose of punishing the party actually investigated, that is, X and its managers;

– It must be clear what the unlawful act of a possible fraud is, since “a decision cannot create an unlawful act nor provide for the corresponding punishment”.

The OAB requests that, if the decision is not reviewed, at least there be clarification on how due legal process, adversarial proceedings and full defense will be guaranteed to all individuals and legal entities in the country who use VPN or other mechanisms to access X.

The request is signed by the president of the Federal Council of the OAB, Beto Simonetti, and by the presidents of the 27 sections. Simonetti had anticipated on Friday, the 30th, that he would ask Alexandre de Moraes for clarification on the fine set at R$50,000.

“The principle of due process guarantees everyone the right to be treated fairly and equitably in any procedure that may result in a sanction. The imposition of fines, in itself, constitutes a sanction and, therefore, must always be supported by a legal process that guarantees the individual the right to a full defense, to adversarial proceedings and to a full understanding of the motivation behind the conviction,” the petition states.