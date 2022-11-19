Document sent to the president of the Order asks for measures to avoid possible violations of the prerogatives of lawyers

The presidents of 10 sections of the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil) asked the Federal Council of the Order to evaluate adopting measures on possible violations of the prerogatives of lawyers in processes and decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and member of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In a demonstration filed this Saturday (19.Nov.2022), they also ask for an analysis, “on an emergency basis”, of the constitutionality and legality of Moraes’ decision that determined the blocking of bank accounts of 43 people and companies suspected of financing acts against the result of the elections for President of the Republic. read the full of the demonstration (190 KB).

Moraes’ decision cited in the document was taken on Saturday (Nov. 12, 2022) and is confidential. O Power360 had access to the document. read the full (179 KB).

The application was sent to the president of the OAB, Beto Simonetti. The presidents of the OAB sections in Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Rondônia signed the document. They still ask that one be sought “interlocution with the Federal Supreme Court”with “peaceful purpose”.

According to the presidents of the OAB sections, Moraes’ decision on blocking accounts “was issued without any prior notification of the alleged parties involved, not even the Public Prosecutor’s Office”what could, “in theory, characterize the departure from the enshrined constitutional principles of due process of law, ample defense and adversary proceedings”.

The document also states that lawyers contacted the OAB sections with complaints, saying that access to the process “he would be restricted, being allowed only (at the counter) in the office of his Excellency, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in violation of professional prerogatives”.

“Without issuing any judgment on the merits, said decision also draws attention to the possible social consequences, even reaching labor relations, whose obligations of employers may remain compromised due to the blockage of amounts and daily fines determined”.

The application sent to Simonetti says that, since before the election period, the sectionals have been receiving complaints from “innumerable” lawyers on TSE and STF decisions, “especially” those uttered by Moraes.

For the presidents who signed the document, the situation could configure supposed “Violations of constitutional guarantees and professional prerogatives, especially in relation to access to the records for the due exercise of full and contradictory defense”.

“The theme acquires special relevance because the current moment experienced by all of Brazilian society calls for peaceful institutional attitudes”.

Read the list of presidents who signed the petition: