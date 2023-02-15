Building was isolated after information of alleged artifact circulated among employees; bomb squad was called

The OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) building in Rio de Janeiro was evacuated this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) after a suspected bomb in the building. As found out by Power360the bomb squad was called in after information about the alleged explosive device circulated among employees.

Before the building was isolated, an OAB card delivery ceremony was being held for at least 250 lawyers.

This report will receive further updates.