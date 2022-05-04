Wants to prohibit tax cuts on products manufactured in other states and in the Manaus Free Trade Zone

The Federal Council of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) has filed a lawsuit with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against the President’s decrees. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that reduced the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) across the country. read the intact of the petition (722 KB).

The entity asks for an injunction (provisional) from the Court to suspend the decrees 11,052 and 11,055, both from April. On the merits, it wants the unconstitutionality of the rules to be recognized, to prohibit the reduction of the tax to products manufactured in other States and also in the Free Zone of Manaus (AM).

According to the OAB, the tax reduction across the country can put “at risk” the economic development of the region. In the action, the entity said that Bolsonaro’s decrees included products that are manufactured in the Free Zone in the scope of the tax reduction, “violating several constitutional precepts and in total breach of the promises made by the President of the Republic to the Governor of the State of Amazonas”.

“Despite the fact that the IPI reduction was adopted by the Federal Government on the basis of relieving the tax burden and increasing the generation of jobs in the country, this measure will cause serious damage to the State of Amazonas, given that the reduction in the tax rate IPI for products from other states that are also manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone has as a necessary consequence the loss of competitiveness of the region, the flight of investments and unemployment”.

In the government’s projection, the measure will reduce the tax burden by R$ 23.4 billion in 2022; BRL 27.4 billion in 2023; and R$29.3 billion in 2024.

The idea is to help reduce or contain the prices of industrialized products, such as stoves, refrigerators and cars.

The Ministry of Economy estimates the expansion of investments in the order of R$ 534 billion over the next 15 years, and that 300 thousand companies will benefit directly from the measure.