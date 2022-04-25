According to the entity, defense of the federal deputy cannot be punished for exercising his profession.

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) asked this Monday (25.Abr. federal government Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

Moraes fined Faria R$2,000 for allegedly “abuse the right to appeal”. The minister considered that the defense filed appeals to try to postpone the trial of the criminal action against Silveira for a video in which he cursed members of the Supreme Court.

According to the OAB, the Civil Procedure Code prevents “the imposition of fines on lawyers for acts performed in court”. He also said that Faria’s eventual liability must be determined by a legal body, not by the Judiciary.

“It is necessary to recognize the impossibility of condemning the lawyer to pay a fine, of any kind, since the lawyer is not part of the procedural relationship and the application of said penalty is restricted to litigants or other parties”said the OAB.

The text is signed by Beto Simonetti, president of the entity. Here’s the intact (381 KB) of the request made to the STF.

If Moraes does not reconsider the application of the fine, the OAB asks the minister to send the request to the other members of the Supreme Court, so that they can decide on the maintenance of the penalty.

Silveira was sentenced on Wednesday (Apr 20) to 8 years and 9 months in prison for statements against Supreme Court ministers. The Court also determined the loss of the deputy’s mandate and political rights.

The case involves a video in which Silveira curses ministers. The congressman also made accusations against members of the Court, such as the alleged receipt of money to make decisions.

After the trial, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed a decree granting Silveira a pardon. With the measure, the conviction by the STF was annulled.