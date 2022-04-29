The Federal District’s OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) Ethics and Discipline Court has accepted representation against lawyer Pedro Calmon Mendes, 55, for allegedly deceiving one of his clients in a divorce case to earn higher fees.

The representation was presented by Dayana Sardella, a former client of Calmon. She asks the lawyer to have the authorization to practice the profession revoked by the OAB.

There are several accusations:

transform a consensual divorce case into litigation;

revoke an agreement between Dayana and her husband without notifying her or asking for permission;

include false information in the process;

claim that bankruptcy fees and contractual fees are the same thing.

The lawyer denies everything.

To the Power 360Pedro Calmon said that the representation is “liar” and aims “denigrate” your image and your “professional honor”. Read the lawyer’s full note at the end of this report.

Calmon is a well-known lawyer in Brasilia. He has acted against authorities in family disputes. He defended, for example, Mônica Veloso in the process that it took Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) to the Senate Ethics Council. He also defended the ex-wife of Roberto Caldas, former president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Caldas was accused of assaulting his ex-partner, but was acquitted.

Representation

Dayana’s representation against Calmon was presented to the OAB on November 19, 2021. It says that what was supposed to be a consensual separation process was turned into a legal battle by the lawyer, without her being informed. She and her husband eventually reconciled.

On July 6, 2017, during the separation process, the couple attended a conciliation hearing. On July 18 of the same year, Calmon reportedly revoked an agreement between the two parties without notifying his client and without her agreement. For Dayana, she would have said that the agreement was still in effect.

According to the representation, the lawyer blamed his client’s husband for the end of the agreement, and, at another time, he would have stated that the agreement was revoked on the initiative of the judge responsible for the divorce process.

The woman attached conversations with Calmon in the representation. In one of them, she complains that the lawyer included in a play that her partner humiliated her in public and forbade her to work. She says the statement is not true and asks if the excerpt can be taken down.

In response, Calmon stated that reports like this are important at the beginning of the separation process and that he could withdraw them later. He also said that you have to be “hard” and “shock” in Dayana’s husband to justify the sharing requests made in the separation.

The lawyer would also have said that succumbential fees (paid by the losing party to the winning party’s defense in the process) would be the same as contractual fees (amount agreed between client and lawyer for the professional to act in the case).

Admission

Representation was admitted on April 8, 2022 based on an OAB opinion. According to the text of the entity, Calmon may have violated article 34, items 9 and 14, of the Lawyer’s Code of Ethics. Devices consider infringement “to harm, through serious fault”customer interest and “misrepresent” depositions and documents to confuse the opposing party or “delude the judge of the case”.

The conducts are punishable with the penalty of censorship – a kind of written reprimand. In case of recidivism, however, punished lawyers may be temporarily prevented from acting by means of a suspension sentence.

During the trial, the grounds for admitting representation may also be heightened or mitigated. That is, even though the punishment for the alleged conduct is the penalty of censorship, considered mild, the OAB can understand that Calmon’s performance in the case deserves a harsher punishment.

As admitted, the representation is now for analysis by the disciplinary court of the OAB. No date has yet been set for this to take place.

“Illations”

On January 11, 2022, Calmon asked the OAB to file the representation. He said the charges are “inferences stripped of any legal basis” and that Dayana did not present evidence against him.

According to the lawyer, the purpose of the representation is to coerce him to give up the fees that would be owed by Dayana’s lawyer.

The couple maintains that there are no succumbential fees due, as there was reconciliation, and therefore, there is no losing party in the process. The case is still pending and there is no definition of the fees.

On the accusation of inserting supposedly false information in the process, such as that Dayana was publicly humiliated, Calmon said that the woman “pinched” conversations to maintain that she was deceived.

About having said that succumbential and contractual fees are the same thing, he said it was just a “mistake”.

In a statement sent to the Power 360the lawyer stated that the representation is “liar” and that the opening of disciplinary proceedings “this is a preliminary order”.

“The competence to determine the filing of the representation rests with the Rapporteur who will still be assigned to the case and will certainly determine the filing soon”he said.

Read the full note by Pedro Calmon, sent to Poder360 at 2:14 pm on Apr.28, 2022:

“This is a false representation that has the sole purpose of denigrating my professional honor in retaliation for the subpoenas that the couple is receiving from the Justice to pay the fees due for my professional performance.

“The lawsuits for collection of fees have been in court for more than 3 years and both the fee contract and the sentence that determined the payment of fees for loss of suit were maintained by the Court. The couple is obligated to pay the fees due.

“As for the order in the process that runs in secrecy before the OAB-DF and is being criminally “leaked” to the press.

“This is a preliminary order that is limited to analyzing questions of legitimacy and framing the fact. It does not delve into the merits of the issue.

“The competence to determine the filing of the representation rests with the Rapporteur who will still be assigned to the case and will certainly determine the filing soon.

“Of the charges randomly launched (more than 10 charges) by the former client, the admissibility commission authorized the continuation of only TWO.

“The first deals with the accusation that the lawyer would have consigned in a petition (in a process with hundreds of petitions and documents) information that the representative herself acknowledges that she provided to the lawyer but that she later regretted having provided and only communicated this regret AFTER the petition had been filed.

“This is a filigree plucked from a dozen petitions and conversations between the lawyer and client that did not change the course of the process in which the client WAS WINNER!

“The second frame is even more absurd. The lawyer would have caused damage for having given up on a partial agreement that had been entered into but that one of the conditions had not been fulfilled by the representative’s ex-husband. It so happens that, as said, the client WAS WINNER IN THE ACTION! She never paid a single cent to her ex-husband’s attorneys as a loss of suit, even because the couple reconciled before the appeals trial.

“As for the whistleblower couple and their lawyers. They will be prosecuted civilly (for moral damages) and criminally (for the crime of disclosing confidential information – art. 153, paragraph 1-A of the Penal Code), the couple and as for the lawyers, representation will be proposed before the OAB Ethics Court to who are responsible for their actions, which constitute a serious fault subject to revocation of professional registration.”