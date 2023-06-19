Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Ö3 presenter Elke Rock marked by the attack of a man in a hotel in Italy (left) and with a new look about a month later. © Instagram Elke Rock

After being attacked by a man in her Italian hotel, presenter Elke Rock took a break. But the Austrian is combative.

Lignano – It was terrible descriptions that Ö3 radio presenter Elke Rock published on her Instagram account in May. Rock had vacationed with her son in the small and actually very tranquil Lignano, a seaside resort on Italy’s Adriatic coast. When she the highly explosive quarrel of a couple in the hotel room next door, she decided to settle. In the end it was she who was choked by the man.

“For the first time I feel how terribly deep the shock is when a woman has to experience male violence,” she wrote at the time. She still carries that shock with her today. “Finding my way back into life,” announced the 40-year-old Austrian again Instagram their fans. But the road to normality does not seem easy. She gives touching insights into her inner life.

Ö3 presenter Elke Rock makes the attack on vacation in Italy public

“After what happened to me on my vacation in May, I needed a longer break. Last Friday I was back on air for the first time and yes, it was very bumpy and by God it wasn’t as easy for me as it was before. Even if everything seems happy on the outside – I work every day to digest what happened,” she admits.

Elke Rock looks for distraction, was – as can be seen from the photos – with her brother at shooting practice, rides a lot. “I like shooting sports, maybe I’ll do biathlon someday,” she says with a wink.

Ö3 presenter Elke Rock with a new look

In the meantime, she has even separated from her blonde mane and shortened her hair to shoulder length. Elke Rock now goes running and walking a lot. “My therapist says that both hemispheres of the brain are activated and trauma, as in my case, can be processed better.” The horses are also her therapy. “That’s where I’m at the moment and forgetting the world around me.” She also has stabilization techniques at home.

The Austrian is very open about her problems. She found that such experiences “also get stuck in our bodies, so I got support here too”. Then she has some advice for her fans. “TALKING really helps. With friends, with a professional therapist. I can only advise anyone who has experienced something similar: Speak it up and say it out! Talk about it! That helps so much more than you think at the beginning!”

Rock can count on the support of their fans

skirts followers strengthen her back. “Come back stronger,” says the comment. Or: “What happened to you affected me very much. I wish you that things will soon go back to normal.” The openness in particular commands a lot of respect from many: “It will help many people who don’t dare to talk. Thank you for your words.”

“Step by step, it gets a little easier every day! And every day a little bit of your own strength comes back,” she reports. The radio presenter is sure of the support of her fan community.