Pato O’Ward continues to dream of Formula 1. The Mexican driver, after finishing the IndyCar season in third place in the standings with a haul of two wins, was able to taste the cars of the highest category for the first time at the end of season test in Abu Dhabi.

O’Ward climbed into the McLaren MCL35M’s cockpit and admitted at the end of the day that he was impressed by the speed modern Formula 1 cars are capable of cornering.

When asked if he will be able to get the points needed to get the super license, O’Ward fell from the clouds.

“I have no idea, that’s a good question! It is ridiculous to me that someone who closes the IndyCar season in third or fourth place does not have the 40 points required for super license. I think many riders think like me ”.

“As far as I know, fourth place in the championship gives you 10 points, while third 20. I should have 30 at the moment, but that’s not something I’m focusing on and I don’t think about racing in those series where I could scrape together others. points “.

Patricio O’Ward, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite the criticism of the scoring system, the Mexican driver made no secret of wanting to try and land in F1.

“Certain! My childhood dream was to become a Formula 1 driver and I would be lying if I said otherwise ”.

“At the moment, however, my focus is only on IndyCar. I want to give these guys their first championship and their first Indy500 victory. I am focused only on this ”.

“I don’t know if Formula 1 will be a possibility or not. Obviously, if the opportunity presents itself, I will do everything to seize it precisely because it is Formula 1 and I grew up watching and dreaming of those races. That childhood dream never went away ”.

O’Ward then recalled the test carried out at the wheel of the McLaren that drove him crazy …

“It was amazing. Those cars are literally designed to go as fast as possible while respecting the rules. I believe that last year’s single-seaters will remain the fastest Formula 1 cars in history for a long time ”.

“I can assure you that they go really fast and you have incredible sensations inside the car.”