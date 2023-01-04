The newspaper The globe published on Monday (2.jan.2023) an editorial proposing to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to make a “search for unvaccinated” to make the population aware of the risks of not immunizing themselves against diseases such as covid-19.

According to the publication, the objective would be “to convince” people to get vaccinated “going to family homes” or taking advantage of the citizens’ contact with State bodies and servants.

The editorial highlights Brazil’s positive history in vaccination campaigns, the plentiful stock of immunizers purchased and/or for sale, and the efficiency of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). It also classifies the unvaccinated as “resistant or careless” and attributes the low coverage to “anti-science wave” from the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It is urgent for the new government to create programs to go after Brazilians who fail to get vaccinated, running the risk of falling ill and dying from preventable illnesses. Succumbing to ignorance is an unacceptable setback.”it says The globe.

The newspaper’s suggestion was not very well received on social media. The globe did not publish the text on his Twitter profile, but users of the platform posted the link along with the criticism.

Most of the comments are disapproving of the Rio newspaper’s proposal. For some internet users, the practice would be seen as a “persecution” to the unvaccinated. A critic of the text classified it as a “sanitary hunting”.

Users had in common opposition to the new government and sympathy for Bolsonaro’s ideological guidelines. There were those who discredited the vaccine, calling it “fatal sting”, “experimental treatment” and with consequences “evil”.

Others went further and compared the eventual measure with government policy in Nazi Germany.

Here are some comments:

Read the newspaper’s editorial in full The globe

“Ministry of Health should institute a search for unvaccinated people”

“It is necessary to create programs to go after those who failed to be vaccinated, exposing the population to diseases”

“The change of government necessarily brings the president who assumes the burden of dealing with the problems of the previous administration. And, especially when the new ruler is opposed to the predecessor, the rule is to give as much publicity as possible to the evils left by the negligence of others.

But claiming “cursed inheritance” will not help to solve the Brazilian dramas. The new government will be responsible for both ancestral poverty and the recent drop in vaccination coverage — not only against Covid-19 —, a result of the anti-science wave that, in Brazil, found its greatest propagator in Jair Bolsonaro.

While the fight against poverty depends on effective and long-lasting social programs, encouraging the population to get vaccinated seems less complicated. There are vaccines available for the government to buy as soon as possible and have enough in stock. In the case of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health ordered another 50 million doses from Pfizer that increase protection against the Ômicron variant. They will be delivered by the second quarter of this year. Brazil has experience of successful campaigns and has the capillarity of the Unified Health System, which proved to be efficient in the pandemic. Such facilities will be useless, however, if reticent Brazilians do not go to the health centers.

People need to be encouraged to get vaccinated. Not only with publicity campaigns, but in an active way: going to families’ homes or taking advantage of moments when citizens have contact with State agents, whether registering to receive benefits, looking for a health unit, enrolling in a public school , obtain a passport or report for mandatory military service. No opportunity can be wasted to convince those who are resistant or careless that vaccines are reliable and help to avoid deaths or dramatic sequelae for life (as in the case of poliomyelitis).

The drop in vaccination coverage is frightening. In the polio vaccine, it dropped from 84.4% in 2016 to 70.9% in 2021. In the first dose of the MMR — against measles, mumps and rubella — from 95.4% to 74.8% in the same period. In the pentavalent — against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and the bacterium Haemophilus influenza type b —, the drop was from 89.3% to 71.4%. With most viruses or bacteria, coverage needs to reach 95% or higher for the population’s level of protection to stop the disease from circulating.

In the case of Covid-19, only half of the population (49.9%) took the booster dose. This means that 107 million Brazilians are not properly protected against the coronavirus. It is not surprising that more than 150 people still die from Covid-19 every day and more than 30,000 cases are diagnosed.

It is urgent for the new government to create programs to go after Brazilians who fail to get vaccinated, running the risk of falling ill and dying from preventable illnesses. Succumbing to ignorance is an inadmissible step backwards.”