O Boticário has just entered the Guinness World Records with the largest simultaneous unboxing in the world. The event took place on the 21st, at the Pavilhão da Bienal de São Paulo, where more than 1,080 franchisees, content creators and fans of the brand came together to break the record and celebrate the launch of the new Cuide-se Bem and EGEO lines inspired by the smell of watermelon.

The event was led by Renata Gomide, VP of Consumer at Grupo Boticário, who began the ceremony by inviting participants, present in person and also virtually, to open the special kits.

According to Marcela De Masi, executive director of Branding and Communications at Grupo Boticário, the achievement is an important part of the launch’s communication strategy and highlights the viral potential of watermelon. “This historic moment with Guinness is the celebration of a digitally native strategy that has placed the consumer at the center from the very beginning. We started with an insight that emerged on social media, with countless requests from watermelon fans. Then, we co-created with them to develop the fragrance and, now, we are taking the launch of Cuide-se Bem and EGEO Melancia to a new level, with an unprecedented action that reinforces the success of our exchange with this consumer”, she highlights.

In addition to the strength of the portfolio of the sub-brands, which include attributes that connect with Generation Z in their development strategy, the movement created by the SoWhat agency begins a new chapter in the communication of the Cuide-se Bem and EGEO lines. “With the insight of achieving a record for the launch of this action, we believe that we were able to transform the unusual into a legacy,” says Sofia Ricciardi, Executive Director of Beauty & Fashion at SoWhat.

Immersion into the world of watermelon in the brand’s concept stores



As an invitation to experience the surreal world of fruit, “melanciers” will also be able to try drinks with the fruit at the Amor Espresso coffee shop at Boticário Lab Pinheiros.

The Egeo Melancia and Cuide-se Bem Melancia drinks cost R$16 and R$18.79, respectively, and are available at the Boticário Lab store in Pinheiros (SP) until September 1st. In all of the brand’s concept stores, the public can also take the opportunity to take photos in environments decorated with watermelons.

Address of Boticário Lab stores

Sao Paulo – Pinheiros Store – Pinheiros Street, 315

Sao Paulo – Morumbi Shopping Mall – Roque Petroni Junior Avenue, 1,089

Curitiba – Patio Batel Shopping Mall – Batel Avenue, 1.868