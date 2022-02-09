The new H1 from NZXT is an SFX (small form factor) case equipped with AIO cooler, power supply and riser cable, all pre-installed to make assembly easier than ever. Integrated components and improved features, including cooling, an additional USB A socket, and a PCIe gen. 4, add value to the H1 case which already stands out for its small form factor.

The enlargement of the holes in the panels allows a greater flow of air; the larger size of the case (which goes from 13 to 15.6 l) allows to integrate the most recent versions of NVIDIA and AM GPUs, obtaining a compact but very powerful ensemble.

Rear exhaust fan cools the graphics card under high loads; Additionally, the H1 case now incorporates an upgraded 650 to 750 W power supply, which offers more headroom for extra performance. An additional fan control commanded via NZXT CAM allows you to set fan curves as you like, to monitor temperatures and the system and also to create customized profiles based on individual needs.

NZXT has reworked the layout of the riser board starting from that of the original H1 case. Starting from the precious experience accumulated with the pre-existing model. The H1 case features a specially designed printed circuit board. The company also chose to partner with a new supplier which adopts more rigorous production control processes, in order to guarantee high standards of quality and safety for every single piece produced.

Features of the new case NZXT H1:

The dimensions go from 13 to 15.6 liters, creating the necessary space to house the latest generation AMD and NVIDIA video cards and at the same time boosting the cooling.

The front I / O panel features an additional USB A port. Fan control via NZXT CAM makes it easy to control RGB and fan curves. Rear exhaust fan in GPU area. Enhanced PCIe riser card supporting PCIe gen. 4.

750W SFX Gold integrated power supply.

Integrated AIO cooler.

Pre-routed cables, easy to manage.

Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Price (MSPR):

Price: 399 €

Color options: Matt white Matt black

Availability: Available from February 21st

The information on the matter dedicated to the NZXT H1 ends here for today, for more information we refer you to our tech section.