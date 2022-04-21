NZXT is a company that is carving out more and more space in the Italian market thanks to its quality products, mainly cases for extremely stylish gaming PCs. After the successful collaboration between ASUS And GUNDAMwhich we talked about here, it is NZXT that has presented and made available a new interesting anime-themed collaboration: it is My Hero Academia, one of the most popular shonen of the moment, which receives a case dedicated to All Might: an alternative version of the valid H510i, with themed paint and decals for fans of the most powerful Hero of all. This is a complete package, which also includes a pre-installed RGB LED strip to customize and control the lighting within the build to highlight All Might, peripherals and your setup; an integrated graphics mounting bracket to position the GPU vertically or horizontally; and finally an RGB controller and fans included: it will be possible to control the NZXT RGB lighting (two channels) and fans (three channels) through the NZXT CAM software.

The case is already available at a price of € 249.99 directly on the official NZXT website: here you can find the direct linkwhile at the end of the article there will be a rich gallery with all the images of the case in action.

NZXT enters the world of My Hero Academia with the H510i All Might Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2022. NZXT, provider of hardware, software and services for the PC gaming community, announces an exciting new collaboration: NZXT enters the world of My Hero Academia with the H510i All Might! This mid-tower case is the first manga / anime themed product in NZXT’s CRFT lineup. Built to withstand the most dangerous villains, the H510i All Might is designed to harness all the power of your hardware within it. Celebrate Hero # 1 and transform your gaming PC into the new Symbol of Peace. In the world of My Hero Academia, around 80% of the population is born with special powers, better known as “Quirk”. All Might – the greatest of heroes – chooses as its successor the young Midoriya, born without Quirk. After noticing its potential, All Might shares his Quirk with the boy. NZXT CRFT celebrates communities and fandom through unique collaborations with the creative minds behind the games, worlds and stories we love. For the H510i All Might, NZXT took inspiration from the immersive story of All Might to create a case steeped in the lore of My Hero Academia. CRFT 10 H510i All Might, main features Brand new look for the H510i, inspired by the first Hero # 1 All Might.

The motto Plus Ultra and All Might adorn the case, for a build capable of exceeding all limits!

The stunning art images inside and outside the case celebrate All Might, in Hero Form and True Form versions.

Source: NZXT