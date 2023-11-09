Through Amazon it is now possible to take advantage of an offer for a NZXT Kraken 360 RGB liquid heatsink for 360mm CPU. The reported discount is 7%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it is €229.90 and the current price is the best offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the NZXT Kraken 360 RGB
The NZXT Kraken 360 RGB liquid cooler features a Square LCD display 1.54 inch with 240×240 resolution, 30 Hz refresh rate and 300 cd/m² backlight that is capable of showing animated GIFs, images and real-time PC performance.
It uses an Asetek pump with a three-phase motor with a maximum of 2,800 rpm, which promises efficient and quiet heat dissipation. The fans also use hydrodynamic bearings to ensure an optimal balance between static pressure and airflow. To avoid risk of leaks, braided nylon sheaths are used.
#NZXT #Kraken #RGB #liquid #cooler #360mm #CPU #alltime #price #Amazon