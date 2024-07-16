The version that includes RGB fans has a recommended price of 144.90 euros, while the promotional one is 129.90 euros the lowest ever recorded on the platform. The non-RGB version, however, has a list price of 119.90 euros, while the one currently offered is 104.99 euros. Both models and colors are sold and shipped by Amazon and are immediately available.

If you are thinking of upgrading your PC or building a brand new one, you might be interested in the offer on NZXT H6 Flow with white or black color proposed by Amazon for Prime Day. The RGB version is discounted by 10% for Prime members, while the standard version has a 12% discount. If you are interested, you can reach the promotion page at this link or by clicking on one of the boxes below.

NZXT H6 Flow Features

The NZXT H6 Flow is a Mid-Tower ATX Dual-Chamber Case which features glass panels on the front and left side. Includes three 120mm fans pre-installednormal or RGB depending on the model chosen, with the possibility of adding up to 2 140 mm fans on the base under the GPU and one on the rear side.

NZXT H6

The case can accommodate GPUs with a maximum length of 365 mm, 200 mm power supplies and radiators up to 360 mm. The top and side panels have perforations, optimized for improved airflow, while filtering dust.