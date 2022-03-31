NZXT announced H-ANDa handheld similar to Steam Deck but with absolutely crazy features, as can be seen in the video below. It is clearly a April Fool anticipated, which makes little sense, but oh well.

After the reveal (this time legitimate) of the modular Function keyboard and the ambidextrous Lift mouse, NZXT wanted to have some fun with a fake presentation, even providing the Technical specifications of the elusive device:

APU with 32 cores and 64 threads

12 inch 800 DPI display

Pull-out tenkeyless keyboard

Lots of RGB lights

And more!

NZXT H-AND

From the buttons at the top left with analog stick at the bottom to the “integrated mouse” on the right side of the handheld, passing through the concept of the removable keyboard, H-AND is a concentrate of absurdities that make the KFC console with built-in chicken warmer very more plausible.