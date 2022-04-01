Customers of Steam Deck have started receiving their devices, although the launch of Valve’s new device is happening in a staggered fashion. Meanwhile, a new device has been unveiled that follows a similar path to the platform of the creators of Half-Life: Alyx.

It is about H-AND license plate NZXT, which, as in the case of Steam Deck, is a PC in the guise of a portable console. The peculiarity that separates it from the Valve version is that it has a removable keyboard. The first details emerged, as well as a first glimpse in the form of a one-minute trailer, showing the design in detail. For the moment, these are the first features that have been shared:

Introducing NZXT H-AND, take PC gaming anywhere! Packed with industry-leading specs and components, it? S time to go beyond. Featuring: ? 32 cores 64 APU threads

? 800 DPI 12 “display

? Tenkeyless pullout keyboard

? Plenty of RGB

? And more! Can you handle it? ? #NZXTHAND pic.twitter.com/Rd1m5JqEN2 – NZXT (@NZXT) March 31, 2022

It is a April Fool successful, as many flocked to NZXT’s later live stream on Twitch to find out more about this fake laptop!