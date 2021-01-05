New Zealand cricket team captain Ken Williamian crossed the 7000 Test runs mark during the second Test match of the two-match series being played against Pakistan. Kane did this feat on the third day of this match being played in Christchurch. Williamson is just the third batsman to cross the 7000 Test runs mark for New Zealand. Before him, Ross Taylor and former captain Stephen Fleming have done so. Apart from this, he has also left behind former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in a special case.

Malan hits six then falls into glass, refuses to give fan’s ball

Ane Kane Williamson becomes just the third player to score 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs for New Zealand 🎉#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/YtfrCc9VHw – ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2021

Prior to this match, Williamson had scored 6877 runs in 143 innings of 82 Tests. In this way, he was 123 runs away from the figure of 700 Test runs. Williamson achieved this special feat with a single off Mohammad Abbas in 95.5 overs in the first innings against Pakistan. He is in great form these days. Kane Williamson also scored a century in the first match of the series, for which he was also named Man of the Match. Not only this, after the last Test match, he achieved the number-1 position, surpassing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Jafar again sent ‘secret’ message to Ajinkya Rahane, fans got confused

Ponting and Miandad left behind

Williamson has surpassed Ponting and Miandad in completing 7000 Test runs in the shortest innings. Both of them achieved this feat in 145 Test innings, while Kane Williamson did it in 144th innings. Talking about 7000 Test runs in the lowest innings, in this case, the top Australian batsman is Steve Smith, who has done so in 126 innings. At number two is Wally Hammond of England, who did this feat in 131 innings. At number three is Team India’s former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who achieved this feat in 134 innings.