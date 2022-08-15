Last season he was lost, with Motta there was no feeling. A completely different story now: double in the Italian Cup and goal-match against Empoli. Gotti cuddles him: “he’s strong, he has confidence in himself”

It is just after midnight when M’Bala Nzola passes aboard his black SUV on the avenue wedged between the Picco stadium and the arsenal. Some La Spezia fans still gravitate to the surroundings, attracted by the heat of the night of August 15th and by the euphoria of this first of the championship and by the first three points won, signed by the number 9. They see the SUV and call: “Grande M’Bala!” . He, Nzola, greets, almost softly. In other times he would have holed up behind the dark glass. This is how the lost Nzola of last season would have done. A foolish year. It started badly, because after the eleven goals with Italian it seemed that Thiago Motta had no faith in him.

How many troubles – Teams from all latitudes were interested in M’Bala, even West Ham which twelve months later went to get Gianluca Scamacca. But at the end of the summer he is still in La Spezia. “Out of the project” reads in August 2021. True or not, that’s how Nzola feels, even if he is reinstated after missing the first three days. The distrust is mutual. He plays little. He plays badly. The physical form leaves something to be desired. And then the city is small, the rumors about a life not exactly like an exemplary athlete spread. True or not, friction with Motta produces frequent sparks. In December he was excluded due to a delay in a technical meeting, in April the most striking episode: against Inter, Nzola enters in the quarter of an hour of the second half in place of Manaj. His game lasts five minutes. In fact, he wears the earring, he covered it with ribbon but it is not enough, the match officials invite him to take it off. M’Bala tries, spends minutes trying to take it off. He can’t. Motta on the bench understandably loses his patience. Out. Nzola enters at 60 ‘, exits at 70’. He definitely comes out. He doesn’t play anymore. He closes the season with only two goals scored in the same match, which are useless: those of the 2-5 against Atalanta. In November. See also Real Madrid put Ferland Mendy up for sale

Rebirth – Summer is coming, we talk about the market again. Other than Premier, at most some Serie B clubs. But in the meantime the coach changes in La Spezia. All those interviewed spend his name: Nzola must be recovered, because it makes the difference. Above all, Nzola can be recovered. And Luca Gotti is the technician, indeed the ideal man to succeed. M’Bala takes some of him. He comes back dry, his muscles shaped again. So much so that Gotti says: “If I didn’t know many of the things from the past that they told me, I would have a hard time believing them”. He is another Nzola, the same as the surprising first season with Italiano. He twice at Como in the Italian Cup, then comes the championship. And M’Bala strikes again: I shoot in depth on Bastoni’s assist, he takes space and time like a panther at Ismajli’s mark. Winning diagonal. And he does not stop there: throughout the game he fights, manages the ball, defends it, because when it belongs to him it is difficult to take it away from him. Someone told Lukaku. There is. “This summer I worked, I wanted to be ready immediately and I’m happy with this start. Mentally I’m calm, focused on what I have to do on the pitch, physically I feel good, I’m working well, I want to go on like this'”. And Gotti pampers him: “Nzola is strong, regardless of who the coach is. He suffered alone and penalized himself more than he should. The fundamental step is to establish trust, crystallize it, but in himself”. On August 18 M’Bala turns 26: on Sunday evening he has already started celebrating, and in the right way. See also Case of capital gains today in the Court of Appeal: the appeal of the Prosecutor's Office and some clubs

