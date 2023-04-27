Spice – It was in the air, now it’s official. Emil Holm undergoes surgery. And times are very tight: tomorrow morning the Swedish footballer will be in Milan, at the Igea nursing home, to undergo surgery aimed at removing a hernia in the groin region.

“Season over, but the club will talk about it”. Thus, before Spezia – Lazio, Leonardo Semplici had answered a question about Holm’s conditions. Since then the physical picture of the Swede had not been clarified. At least until today, when the via Melara club with an official bulletin explained an option that had been flying over the Gulf of Poets for some time: that of surgery.

“Spezia Calcio announces that on the morning of Friday 28 April the footballer Emil Holm will be subjected to A surgery for the removal of a hernia sport . – reads the note – The operation was necessary in order to allow the player to resume 100% competitive activity”. And again: “The surgery will be performed by Dr. Giuseppe Sansonetti at the Igea nursing home in Milan”.

The formalization of the operation in Holm falls in a difficult week for Spezia. After the injury to Daniel Maldini, arrived last Saturday on the Sampdoria field, the eagle coach also revealed the physical problem suffered by Mbala Nzola in the press conference. All not positive news in view of a championship finale that sees the Eagles fully involved in the fight not to relegate.