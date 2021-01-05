The second match of the Test series is being played between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch. In this match, the guest Pakistan team is in poor condition and the team is near defeat. In response to the team’s 297 runs scored in the first innings, New Zealand declared the first innings on the score of 659-6, with the help of captain Kane Williamson’s double century followed by the brilliant centuries of Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell. New Zealand team got a strong lead of 362 runs on the basis of first innings. The Pakistan team has lost the first wicket within 8 runs in the second innings as well. On this performance of the team, former bowler of the team, Shoaib Akhtar has heard the team management and PCB fiercely.

Clubs teams would play better than this. pic.twitter.com/r9m4ekqbeq – Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) January 5, 2021

Dr. Shetty said- Sourav Ganguly is fit and can also participate in marathon

Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his Twitter handle saying that the average team players in Pakistan team are being selected who are playing school level cricket. He said that what the Pakistan Cricket Board has sown is now reaping. They will continue to bring mediocre players in the team and will continue to play mediocre cricket and with this the results will also keep coming.

He further said that whenever Pakistan’s team plays Test cricket, it will continue to be exposed. The former fast bowler, popularly known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’, said, “Pakistani cricketers are playing school level cricket and the management is making them school level players. Now they are thinking again that management changes. Let’s change the management, but brother, when will you guys change the parachuteer from above? ”

India ready to defeat AUS, stares hard training in photos

Shoaib Akhtar also made a tweet in which he showed the poor performance of Pakistan’s bowlers against New Zealand. In this, he highlighted that almost all Pakistan bowlers have spent 100 or more runs in the first innings of New Zealand. He wrote that he was very sorry to see this bowling performance. This is definitely a low level of Pakistan cricket history.