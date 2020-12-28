New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test: The first Test of the two-match Test series is being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, Bay Oval. In this match, New Zealand scored 431 runs in their first innings, playing first. In response, Pakistan’s team could only score 239 runs in their first innings.

Rizwan and Faheem saved Pakistan from follow-on

At one time Pakistan lost their six wickets for only 80 runs. But after this, captain Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf saved the team from follow on by sharing 107 runs for the seventh wicket.

Captain Rizwan played a brilliant innings of 71 runs in 142 balls with the help of eight fours. Faheem Ashraf scored 91 runs in 135 balls. During this, he hit 15 fours and a six. However, despite this, Pakistan is still 192 runs behind.

Pakistan started the third day with 30 runs at the loss of one wicket. The team lost the second day’s unbeaten batsmen Abid Ali and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas in the interval of two overs. Abid scored 25 and Abbas scored five runs.

After this Azhar Ali (5) and Haris Sohail (3) were also dismissed quickly. Pakistan lost their sixth wicket in the form of Fawad Alam (6). From here Rizwan and Ashraf took the front and saved the team from follow-on.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jameson took three wickets while Tim Southee and Trent Boult took two wickets each. There are two days left for this test and New Zealand have a huge lead of 192 runs. In such a situation, the victory of the Kiwi team in this test is confirmed.

