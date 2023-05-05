As a good admirer of Nintendo Switchwhat is currently the only portable console on the market, if we exclude the gaming PC that responds to the name of Steam Decks, I’m always looking for new accessories to combine to improve my gaming experience. Among the countless controllers and surrogates of Joy-Con one in particular caught my attention because of its ergonomics and look so particular that it makes me think back to my dear nineties. Let’s talk about NYXI Hyperion Wireless Controllera pad that can be used both with the console connected to the TV and as a pair of Joy-Con connected to the console, specifically designed to Nintendo Switch OLED model.

I had the opportunity to test the controller for a few months NYXI Hyperion Wireless Joypad for Nintendo Switch and I can’t help but be decidedly impressed. The version that I brought home is that transparentwhich best enhances his 8-color LED lighting, a purely aesthetic addition that makes it very captivating, which I recommend above all to all maniacs of gaming stations full of lights and with a futuristic look. The LEDs are one of the strengths of the Hyperion, and are present in two different points of each Joy-Con: on the outside perimeter of the grip and around the analog sticks. By pressing the sticks and one of the small buttons on the back it will be possible to change the configuration of the LEDs in question, independently on the right and on the left. We can change the color by choosing one of the eight available to us, we can choose one rainbow combinationor activate the breath mode which alternates all the colors at regular intervals, very relaxing indeed. In the same way it is possible to vary the intensity of the light, as well as the vibration. In this case, however, there is a flaw to highlight: once we have chosen our preferences, the two controllers will not memorize them forever. After a few days, in fact, I happened to see them go back to their default color, red.

Different from other brands “Joy-Con Pro” such as Hori, NYXI’s Hyperion features an internal battery for each of the two ends, for this reason it can also be used wirelessly like a normal pair of Nintendo Joy-Cons, but only by single playerbecause the console recognizes the device as a Pro Controllers and not like a pair of standard Joy-Cons that can each be assigned to a different player. Despite this small defect, if you want to consider it as such, we are dealing with a well-made controller, which returns very positive feedback both for the buttons and for the analog levers. The buttons A, B, X and Y they are quite large and respond well to the touch, while L and R they are very similar to those of Nintendo’s original Joy-Con. ZL and ZR instead they are two triggers that are very pleasant to the touch, just a pity that the console does not support the gradual pressure of the same. A plus is also the excellent d-padespecially recommended if you are a retrogaming maniac — for example if you often play the titles included in the package Nintendo Switch Online and belonging to past Nintendo and SEGA consoles. They are also present two additional buttons on the back of the handle that can be programmed with macros using a special combination of buttons: when they are pressed, it is possible to assign one or more buttons divided between the directional cross, ABXY and L/R/ZL/ZR.

The wireless connection is easy to set up and the controller connects quickly, just sync it using the sync function or clip it to the sides of the console in handheld mode. The internal battery lasts for around ten hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for long gaming sessions. It can be recharged using the special USB-C cable included in the package, but honestly I’ve never used it, for the simple reason that the two parts of the NYXI Hyperion recharge easily when connected to the console and inserted in the dock.

In this regard I would like to specify that NYXI has done a great job in terms of designbecause unlike many other third-party Joy-Con, the Hyperion can remain attached to the main body of the Nintendo Switch even when the console is placed inside the dock, both for the standard model and for the OLED model. Naturally, the controller is not compatible with the Lite model.

Definitely, NYXI Hyperion Wireless Joypad for Nintendo Switch It’s a must buy if you’re looking for a great one Pro Controllers of third parties, but above all of an alternative to the classic Nintendo Joy-Con that do not make your hands fall asleep, especially if – like myself – you have fairly large hands and are rather uncomfortable with the controllers supplied with the console. The test with the OLED model is 100% passed and since I first plugged them into my console I have never unplugged them. Only note: you will need to buy one big enough case to contain both the console and the Hyperion attached to it, if you intend to carry it around. But don’t worry, on NYXI online store, where the Hyperion is available for just over €50, you will also find a matching case that can also house a plethora of cartridge games and other small accessories. You can buy the NYXI Hyperion Wireless Controller following this link and enjoy 10% off your first order and free shipping.