U.S. President Joe Biden will not make any decision on whether to withdraw from the November 5 presidential election before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington next week, initiated by the Republican Party.

The indiscretion was published from the The New York Timeswhich cites a series of voices close to the president and his advisers, according to which the tenant of the White House does not intend to give the head of the Israeli government, with whom relations are increasingly tense due to the war in the Gaza Strip, the “satisfaction” of withdrawing on the eve of his speech to Congress, where he will speak at the invitation of his adversaries.

According to a note released today by the Prime Minister’s office Israeli, the meeting between Biden and Netanyahu, initially scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed to Tuesday, July 23, due to the health conditions of the US president, who is still in isolation in his residence in Delaware after contracting Covid-19.

In any case, according to the American newspaper, the US president is “increasingly resentful” about what he considers “an orchestrated campaign” to make him withdraw his candidacy.

Sources close to Joe Biden believe that “the leaks that have appeared in the media in recent days are coordinated to increase pressure for him to step aside.”

The White House tenant would also consider the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, “the main instigator” of this operation. But Biden would also be “irritated” with former president Barack Obama, considered “the puppet master” of this alleged campaign against him.

In the meantime, however, according to the sources cited by the The New York Timesthe US president “has not changed his mind” and continues to want to run for president against his predecessor Donald Trump, escaped on July 13th to an attack and now increasingly ahead in the polls.