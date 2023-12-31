Russian forces managed to bypass Ukraine's air defense systems, and Russian strikes crushed them. The newspaper wrote about this on December 30 The New York Times.

As stated in the article, on December 29, Russian troops launched a strike that fired a large number of shells, which Ukrainian air defense systems could not cope with.

“Of course, air defense is imperfect, and the power of the barrage played an important role in the number of missiles that got through. But the bombing also showed how Russia has learned how to best evade Ukraine's air defenses and deliver serious attacks on the country.

According to the chairman of the research group “Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation” Sergei Kuzan, the Russian strike crushed the air defense of Ukraine. He noted that Russia has enough resources to carry out such attacks.

Earlier, on December 29, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation carried out 50 group and one massive strike with precision weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine from December 23 to 29, all of which were hit. The targets were the military-industrial complex, airfield infrastructure, arsenals, as well as places where weapons were stored, troops and foreign mercenaries were stationed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.