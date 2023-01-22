The growing popularity of The Wizard of the Kremlin, published in France, may have an impact on the national politics of Paris, which has raised critical concerns. On Saturday, January 21, the newspaper wrote The New York Times.

The book by the writer and journalist Giuliano da Empoli explores the nuances of the work of the fictional Russian president and paints a positive image of him. It is noted that after the publication of the work in February 2022, da Empoli became a popular expert, who began to be invited, among other things, to lunch with the French Prime Minister and on leading French news channels to express his opinion about the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the popularity of the novel, which sold more than 430,000 copies, raised concerns among anti-Russian critics. They stressed that the influence of the book is already visible in the rhetoric of French President Emmanuel Macron in particular.

“The book presents a sympathetic portrait of the Russian leader, which raises concerns. This may affect national policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine,” the NYT noted.

According to several French diplomats, the piece provides a useful insight into how the Russian government thinks.

Earlier, on January 19, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Paris is in favor of maintaining a dialogue with Moscow, which should be conducted by the entire West, expressing regret that it has become less frequent to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin lately.

On January 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is in contact with his French counterpart Macron, but there is now a pause in this dialogue. He noted that at the previous stage, the contact between the leaders of the two countries was very useful and constructive, despite the existing differences.

The day before, Emmanuel Macron called Putin “not an unpleasant person.” The French leader noted that during the meeting, the Russian leader does not cause unpleasant feelings.

At the end of December, in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper, French President Emmanuel Macron said that when building security in Europe, guarantees must also be provided to the Russian side. According to him, he often listens to the reproaches of some politicians about the inadmissibility of such an attitude towards Russia, but he himself believes that in the end “everyone will have to be put at the negotiating table.”

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.