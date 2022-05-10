THE New York Times won 3 Pulitzer prizes last Monday (May 9, 2022), the most prestigious journalism award in the United States. With this, the newspaper has 135 Pulitzers since 1917, when the award was implemented.
In the national reporting category, the vehicle won the award for its coverage of deadly police encounters. The 2nd prize of the night went to the analysis of the NYT about the failures of the US-Middle East air war.
THE NYT he also won the Pulitzer for criticism by contributor Salamishah Tillet for her writing on race in the arts and popular culture. Reporter Andrea Elliott was also awarded at the general non-fiction category for your book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City”originated from a series she made for the NYT.
THE Washington Post won the public service category for “The Attack”chronological reportage on what led up to the January 2021 Capitol Raid.
THE Reuters won the award for best feature film photography for covering the number of victims of the pandemic in India. Among the award-winning photographers are the Danish Siddiqui, killed last July while covering the war in Afghanistan, and Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.
The Pulitzer Board also honored 12 journalists who died while covering the war in Ukraine. The award remembered the 8 Mexican journalists murdered in 2022 and the cases of aggression and intimidation of press professionals in Afghanistan and Myanmar.
The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, who left money to Columbia University after his death in 1911. The Pulitzer Council is made up of 19 members, made up of top U.S. media journalists or news executives, as well as five academics or professionals in the arts.
Read the list of winners:
Journalism
Public service
The Washington Post
Breaking News report
team of Miami Herald
investigative reporting
Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of Tampa Bay Times
Explanatory report
team of How much MagazineNew York, NY, and Natalie Wolchover
local reporting
Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune
national report
team of New York Times
international reporting
team of New York Times
special columnist
Jennifer Senior do Atlantic
Comment
Melinda Henneberger do Kansas City Star
critique
Salamishah Tillet, contributor to the New York Times
Editorial
Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco do Houston Chronicle
Illustration and commentary
Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider, New York, NY
Breaking News Photography
Marcus Yam do Los Angeles Times
special photography
Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui da Reuters
audio report
Futuro Media Team, New York, NY and PRX, Boston, Mass.
Book, drama and music
Fiction
“The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family,” by Joshua Cohen
Drama
“Fat Ham” by James Ijames
Story
“Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” by Nicole Eustace
Biography
“Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” by Winfred Rembert on Erin I. Kelly
Poetry
“frank: sonnets,” by Diane Seuss
general non-fiction
“Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” by Andrea Elliott
Music
“Voiceless Mass,” by Raven Chacon
special quote
Ukrainian journalists
