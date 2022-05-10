THE New York Times won 3 Pulitzer prizes last Monday (May 9, 2022), the most prestigious journalism award in the United States. With this, the newspaper has 135 Pulitzers since 1917, when the award was implemented.

In the national reporting category, the vehicle won the award for its coverage of deadly police encounters. The 2nd prize of the night went to the analysis of the NYT about the failures of the US-Middle East air war.

THE NYT he also won the Pulitzer for criticism by contributor Salamishah Tillet for her writing on race in the arts and popular culture. Reporter Andrea Elliott was also awarded at the general non-fiction category for your book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City”originated from a series she made for the NYT.

THE Washington Post won the public service category for “The Attack”chronological reportage on what led up to the January 2021 Capitol Raid.

THE Reuters won the award for best feature film photography for covering the number of victims of the pandemic in India. Among the award-winning photographers are the Danish Siddiqui, killed last July while covering the war in Afghanistan, and Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.

The Pulitzer Board also honored 12 journalists who died while covering the war in Ukraine. The award remembered the 8 Mexican journalists murdered in 2022 and the cases of aggression and intimidation of press professionals in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, who left money to Columbia University after his death in 1911. The Pulitzer Council is made up of 19 members, made up of top U.S. media journalists or news executives, as well as five academics or professionals in the arts.

Read the list of winners:

Journalism

Public service

The Washington Post

Breaking News report

team of Miami Herald

investigative reporting

Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of Tampa Bay Times

Explanatory report

team of How much MagazineNew York, NY, and Natalie Wolchover

local reporting

Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune

national report

team of New York Times

international reporting

team of New York Times

special columnist

Jennifer Senior do Atlantic

Comment

Melinda Henneberger do Kansas City Star

critique

Salamishah Tillet, contributor to the New York Times

Editorial

Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco do Houston Chronicle

Illustration and commentary

Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider, New York, NY

Breaking News Photography

Marcus Yam do Los Angeles Times

special photography

Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui da Reuters

audio report

Futuro Media Team, New York, NY and PRX, Boston, Mass.

Book, drama and music

Fiction

“The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family,” by Joshua Cohen

Drama

“Fat Ham” by James Ijames

Story

“Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America,” by Nicole Eustace

Biography

“Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” by Winfred Rembert on Erin I. Kelly

Poetry

“frank: sonnets,” by Diane Seuss

general non-fiction

“Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” by Andrea Elliott

Music

“Voiceless Mass,” by Raven Chacon

special quote

Ukrainian journalists