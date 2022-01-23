The US administration of President Joe Biden is considering sending thousands of troops and military ships and planes to NATO member states in Eastern Europe, the New York Times reported. It would initially be between 1,000 and 5,000 troops, with the potential to increase tenfold if the situation deteriorates further.
