Suspected of leaking Pentagon documents, Jack Teixeira has been publishing classified information since February last year. This was announced on Friday, April 21 The New York Times (NYT).

The Discord chat group, in which the suspect allegedly shared information from the Pentagon, had about 600 members, according to the newspaper. Teixeira published the first documents a few days after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. In parallel, Jack claimed that he was placing information from the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence agencies.

“I have little more than information from open sources. Privileges to be in the intelligence unit of the US Air Force, ”Teixeira was quoted as saying in a chat by the publication. So he, apparently, wanted to impress his comrades.

Representatives of the National Security Agency and the US Department of Justice declined to comment on the new information.

US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira was arrested on April 13. The next day, he was charged with two counts: unauthorized seizure of classified documents and the transfer of information about national defense. On the first count, Teixeira faces up to five years in prison. According to the second, he can receive up to ten years in prison.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that Teixeira is the leader of the online group Thug Shaker Central, which laid out secret military documents. In total, it consists of 20 to 30 people, mostly teenagers who are fond of weapons and video games.

The Pentagon said that the leak of classified documents was deliberate. US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder did not provide further details of the case, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine.