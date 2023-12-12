The United Nations (UN) has made a demand to pay more than $63 million to its former employee of Ukrainian origin, Vitaly Vanshelboim. The newspaper reported this The New York Times on Tuesday, December 12th.

“The UN has ordered one of its former officials to personally pay $63.6 million after he lost a huge sum of UN funds to a man he met at a party,” the article said, according to court documents.

Vanshelboim, who previously served as the organization's assistant deputy secretary general, and his boss invested millions in several companies owned by a businessman named David Kendrick. The money that was invested in the companies was intended to finance work related to energy and housing projects.

The amount invested in Kendrick's business did not pay off: only 10% of his investment was returned. Vanshelboim was fired in January after his involvement in risky investments came to light.

In addition to his dismissal from office, he was assessed a fine of $63,626,806. If Vanshelboim fails to pay this amount, which is approximately equal to his annual salary, he will be ineligible for a UN pension.

The former employee has already filed a lawsuit with a request to cancel the dismissal and remove the fine. The hearing in this case will be held remotely in early 2024.

Earlier, on July 31, it was reported that the British counterintelligence security service MI5 conducted an investigation into an attempt by a Chinese company to absorb the bankrupt OneWeb corporation. The work of department employees led to the conclusion that China was trying to take over the satellite company through Eutelsat, a company registered in Paris.