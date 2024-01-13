The CIA created a task force after the October 7 attack on Israel to gather intelligence information to help locate Hamas leaders in Gaza and Israeli hostages still held in the Strip. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing administration sources, according to which the directive to create the new task force was sent by national security advisor Jake Sullivan, while the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States raised the urgency towards Hamas from 4 to 2 in the 'ranking' which sees Russia, China, North Korea and Iran in first place.

According to the American newspaper, the United States has already begun to transfer information to Israel on the location of the leaders of the terrorist group, although it is not clear how effective this information is, since so far none of the leaders of Hamas, primarily Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the group in the Strip, and Mohammed Deif, the head of military operations, were killed or captured.

The New York Times, however, clarifies that the United States did not pass on to Israel information that led to the assassination of Hamas number 2 Saleh al-Arouri, killed in an operation in Beirut on January 2nd.