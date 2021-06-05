Iranian-linked military forces have used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to repeatedly attack US-operated military targets in Iraq in recent months. The newspaper reported this with reference to sources from among US officials. The New York Times on Friday, June 4th.

According to preliminary data, over the past two months, armed groups have used small drones filled with explosives at least three times. It is noted that the attacks were carried out at night, UAVs dived and fell on the target.

The material also says that hangars, which the American side uses to store equipment, including their own drones, are increasingly becoming targets of strikes. According to newspapers, Iran is thus trying to reduce the US intelligence potential in the region.

On May 8, it was reported that a drone with explosives struck the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in Iraq, which is used by the US military.

On April 7, the American State Department announced that the United States and Iraq were able to agree that there would be no American servicemen and foreign military bases in the country. The parties also decided that Washington would withdraw most of its military from Iraq, and only Iraqi troops would fight against the IS group banned in Russia.

In early April, US President Joe Biden instructed the Pentagon to begin withdrawing some of the American forces and weapons from the Persian Gulf zone, and it is planned to reduce Washington’s military presence in the Middle East.

According to media reports, the United States has already redeployed at least three batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and plans to relocate a number of intelligence systems from the Middle East.

Former US President Donald Trump announced plans to reduce the American military presence in the Middle East in the fall of 2020. In particular, it was said about the withdrawal of almost 2 thousand soldiers from Iraq.