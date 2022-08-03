The administration of US President Joe Biden is distrustful of the Kyiv regime, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This opinion was expressed on August 1 by columnist Thomas Friedman in the newspaper The New York Times.

He criticized the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. According to him, this trip can have the most unpleasant consequences for Washington.

In his article, Friedman compared Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan with the situation around Ukraine.

“Couldn’t have chosen a worse time… And in private, US officials are much more concerned about Ukraine’s leadership than it is made public. There is a deep distrust between the White House and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, much greater than reported,” he wrote.

The observer of the newspaper also noted that the Kyiv authorities did not explain what the resignations of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova and the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov were connected with.

Earlier, on August 1, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian leader, said that Kyiv and Washington insist on a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden in the near future.

Prior to that, on July 28, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Washington had no plans to organize Zelensky’s visit to the United States. However, she noted that negotiations with him are ongoing on a regular basis.

On July 20, Biden explained why he was avoiding a trip to Kyiv. According to him, such a gesture could create difficulties for the Zelensky regime and distract the Ukrainian leadership from what is happening.

On the eve it became known that the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, following a vote, removed the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, from his post. 265 deputies voted for the dismissal of the official.

In addition, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the heads of the SBU in five regions. The resolutions were posted on the website of the head of state. Oleksandr Kuts became the head of the SBU department in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kharkiv region, Eduard Fedorov in Sumy, Ivan Rudnitsky in Poltava, Yevhen Borzilov in Transcarpathia, and Serhiy Lysak in Dnepropetrovsk.

On July 18, Zelensky announced a personnel audit and a decision on the dismissal of 28 SBU officials. The Ukrainian leader added that the unsatisfactory results of their work became the grounds for dismissal of the SBU employees.

At the same time, Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian Council for International Affairs, predicted new personnel changes in the leadership of Ukraine. According to him, at the moment there are tangible differences between the Kyiv leader and key figures in the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On July 17, information appeared about the removal of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova, and the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov. Explaining the reason for their dismissal, Zelensky pointed to the abundance of facts of high treason on the part of employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the SBU. He noted that 651 criminal proceedings were registered on treason and collaborationist activities of prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.

On February 24, Moscow launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.