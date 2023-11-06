Residents of Ukraine are mentally preparing for a protracted conflict that will last for a long time, which is why discontent with the authorities is growing among them. The newspaper reported this on November 5 The New York Times.

“The guys at the front are very tired physically and psychologically. <...>. This one will last a long time. There are graves in every village,” said the head of the village of Tukhlya in the Lviv region, Andrey Tkachuk.

According to a study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, in the period from May to October of this year, the level of trust of the Ukrainian population in the authorities decreased from 74% to 39%. At the same time, according to the work of sociologists, 48% of Ukrainians trust state television.

According to Anton Grushetsky, director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Ukrainians are “becoming pessimistic” for a variety of reasons, including a lack of a sense of security.

In addition, the sociologist noted that residents of Ukraine are increasingly trying to find someone to blame for the failures of their armed forces. According to him, most often the anger of Ukrainians is directed at corruption and allies from Western countries who were too slow to provide weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, the expert emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine avoid popular condemnation.

The authors of the scientific work reported that the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ summer counter-offensive was one of the reasons for the depressed mood of Ukrainian residents.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny, said in an interview on November 1 that Ukrainian troops cannot achieve a breakthrough, since the conflict has reached a dead end. Prolongation of hostilities carries great risks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he said.

In turn, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that the conflict in Ukraine has not reached a dead end, and it is high time for the Kyiv regime to understand that it is absurd to even talk about the prospects for Kiev’s victory on the battlefield.

Back on October 23, former US Army Marine Brian Berletic indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used their last reserves in conducting a counteroffensive, but this did not help achieve success.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.