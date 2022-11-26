Artillery supplied by the US and its allies to Ukraine is constantly in need of repair and maintenance, which is becoming a problem for the Pentagon. This was reported by the newspaper on November 25 The New York Times with reference to officials.

According to the publication, broken or damaged weapons are sent for maintenance and repair to Poland. For the European command of the Pentagon, the priority is the repair and maintenance of artillery.

In turn, in Ukraine they expressed a desire that the object for repair be even closer. So it will be possible to quickly return weapons to the war zones, the newspaper notes.

It is specified that about a third of the Western howitzers sent to Ukraine are in a state unsuitable for operation. This problem is also associated with the intensive use of tools.

Earlier, on November 24, the head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that at least 25 countries, the vast majority of which are NATO members, are supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On November 23, State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with a new $400 million military aid package that includes additional weapons from the US Department of Defense warehouses. In the same month, it was reported that the United States had already provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

Prior to that, on November 21, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing a military official from NATO, that the US and the EU thought about the risk of being left without weapons due to supplies to Ukraine. According to the source, Western countries have transferred a huge amount of weapons and equipment to Kyiv, and solving the problem of a shortage of military equipment requires long-term and strategic action.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergey Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army would become a legitimate target for Russia.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

