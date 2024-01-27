Foreign officials are discussing the possible dispatch of Arab peacekeeping forces to the Gaza Strip to assist the Palestinian Authority after the end of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, January 27 The New York Times.

It is expected that after the end of the conflict, the peacekeepers will help the Palestinian Authority maintain order in the enclave.

Israeli officials reject the idea. In their opinion, “multinational forces under Israeli control” should be located in the region. What representatives of the Arab world are already opposing.

On January 22, NBC News, citing an unnamed diplomat, reported that negotiations to release the remaining prisoners held in the Gaza Strip remained at an impasse because Israel did not agree with Hamas' demand for a permanent ceasefire. At the same time, The Times of Israel newspaper, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote that Israel rejected Hamas' demands for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the return of the hostages.

Earlier, on January 18, Netanyahu said that Israel intends to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely defeated; the fighting will continue for many months. Israeli President Isaac Herzog then indicated that Hamas must be eradicated in order to “ensure a better future for the Palestinians.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.