Plots related to people eating their own kind are increasingly found in popular media products. This phenomenon on Saturday, July 23, was considered by the writer Alex Beggs in her article for The New York Times.

The starting point for the publication was the provocative book Definitely Hungry by Chelsea Summers, in which the main character, a psychopath, blurs the line between physical and sexual hunger.

“It turns out that cannibalism has a time and a place. In the pages of some of the books being discussed, as well as on television and in theaters, Ms. Summers and others are hinting that this time has come,” writes Beggs.

The author of the article notes that modern authors are not afraid to flirt with the idea of ​​eating human flesh for hedonistic motives. Thus, it is not only about cannibalism as a desperate way to survive in a hopeless situation.

As the representation of cannibalism becomes more extensive, many new views are emerging, representing aspects of the phenomenon that few people have thought about. So, human meat turns into a symbol of communication between people, a reflection of intrapersonal problems, a commentary on the structure of society, journalists write.

If in the recent past cannibalism caused fear and disgust in itself, now the specific attractiveness of this phenomenon is rather frightening, the article says. The fact that people have an interest in the forbidden and the repulsive is not new. This paradox only raises the question of how far society is willing to go to follow its own whims.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov has already responded to the article. He called the US a “reserve of morbid morals”.

Pushkov noted that the author of the NYT article erroneously did not point out the fact that “cannibalism fashion” flourishes only in American cinema and Anglo-Saxon literature. Meanwhile, the phenomenon of cannibalism has not taken root in world culture, he stressed.