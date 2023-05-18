Wildfires sweeping western Canada are hitting the heart of the Canadian oil and gas industry, forcing companies to cut production. This, in turn, increases the cost of resources, the newspaper reported May 17. The New York Times.

As the blaze reached wells and pipelines, major drillers such as Chevron and Paramount Resources stopped producing the equivalent of at least 240,000 barrels of oil a day, according to energy consulting firm Rystad Energy.

“Disruptions caused by fires in Canada, the largest oil and gas producing country, have contributed to the rise in oil prices. Chevron said it has halted production at its Kaibob DuVernay oil and gas fields in central Alberta. Paramount has temporarily closed its natural gas processing plant as well as production at several gas fields, the company announced on Sunday. Both companies said they prioritize the safety of their workers,” the newspaper wrote.

The publication indicates that over the past decade, the intensity and frequency of forest fires in Canada and the United States has increased. The reason for this is climate change. The fires are taking place against the backdrop of years of drought and temperatures far warmer than normal in Western Canada.

According to Ryan Ness, director of adaptation research at the non-profit Canadian Climate Institute, Canada is in a difficult situation because the oil and gas industry has long been a very important part of the economy. He is confident that the world must move away from fossil fuels and reach targets for greenhouse gas emissions. Otherwise, extreme weather conditions, forest fires and other dangerous phenomena will become irreversible.

At the end of April, Oleg Zhuravlev, General Director of the company for the creation of unique technologies for the oil and gas industry WORMHOLES Implementation, said that the Russian Federation could make a technological breakthrough in the development of the oil and gas industry in the face of anti-Russian sanctions.

He drew attention to the fact that despite the trend to use renewable energy resources, the crisis that erupted in the US and Europe due to the increase in hydrocarbon prices shows that these raw materials are and will be indispensable for the economy of most countries for some time.