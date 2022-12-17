NYT: US prevented Ukraine from assassinating Russian Chief of Staff Gerasimov

The United States tried to prevent Ukraine from committing the assassination of Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. About it writes The New York Times (NYT).

Anonymous sources told the publication that the assassination attempt was planned when the general arrived in the zone of the special military operation. According to them, the United States became aware of this trip, but Washington did not share this information with Kyiv for fear that in the event of an assassination attempt, a war between the United States and Russia could begin.

The Ukrainian side still became aware of Gerasimov’s trip to the front line, and Kyiv decided to act independently. Then Washington, after internal discussions, took “an extraordinary step” by asking Ukraine to cancel the attack, the newspaper found out.

Ukraine confirms assassination attempt on Gerasimov

The publication does not indicate the period in which the events described occurred. However, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov made a trip to the NVO zone in July. Then the chief of the General Staff inspected the Russian groupings of troops, received reports from the commanders on the use of troops in the course of carrying out the tasks of the Northern Military District, as well as other officials on issues of combat support for the actions of the Russian military in various directions.

Later, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed the assassination attempt on Gerasimov. “It was so. Gerasimov was in Izyum, and then the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) covered the headquarters [в котором находился российский военачальник]”, – he said. However, according to him, Gerasimov at that moment was already in a different position.

The Russian side did not report Gerasimov’s trip to Izyum. There is also no information about the allegedly “covered headquarters”.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assessed the qualities of Russian generals

In September, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny acknowledged that Valery Gerasimov is an unsurpassed military strategist and noted his intelligence. “I grew up on Russian military doctrine and still believe that all military science is in Russia. I studied with Gerasimov. I read everything he ever wrote. He is the smartest of people, ”the Ukrainian military leader emphasized. According to Zaluzhny, the complete works of the head of the Russian General Staff are in his office.

Zaluzhny also compared the commander of the grouping of Russian troops in the special military operation zone, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, with the commander of the times of Emperor Peter I. He noted that Surovikin reminds him of the military leader of the reign of the first Russian emperor, drawing attention to the impression he makes. “You look at him and understand that either you are doing the task, or … (you are finished – approx. “Lenta.ru”),” the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.