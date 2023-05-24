The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not take part in the attack on the Belgorod region, but they provided support to the saboteurs. On Tuesday, May 23, the publication reported The New York Times with reference to a Ukrainian official.

According to the interlocutor of the newspaper, Ukrainian militants allegedly mainly covered the border in case of a counterattack by the RF Armed Forces, without entering Russian territory.

The source also confirmed that the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) suffered losses, which, however, did not affect its combat capability.

According to the latest information, the Freedom of Russia Legion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation), as well as members of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), took responsibility for what happened.

On the morning of May 22, the Ukrainian army shelled the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, and then the saboteurs penetrated the territory of the district. On the same day, the regime of the counter-terrorist operation was introduced, which was canceled on Tuesday.

According to the government of the region, thirteen people were injured as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian DRG, they are receiving medical assistance.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said on May 23 that the remnants of the saboteurs were driven back to Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they were completely eliminated.