White House chief of staff Ron Klein may soon retire. On Saturday, January 21, the newspaper reports The New York Times.

“Ron Klein is expected to step down in the coming weeks in what will be the most significant personnel change in the administration since joining [президента США Джо] Biden to office,” the post reads.

According to the publication, Klein himself privately mentioned his intention to “move on.” Also, sources in the state apparatus confirmed that candidates for the role of successor are being considered, but refrained from a detailed description of the situation.

Presumably, the official announcement of the resignation of the current chief of staff of the White House may follow the address of the head of state to the nation on February 7.

As NYT observers emphasized, Ron Klein has achieved high results during his work. In particular, his influence on the head of state was great. Also indicative was Klein’s tenure: he held his position longer than any predecessor in the past half century.

Earlier, on January 19, it was reported that the level of public approval of US President Joe Biden had dropped to 40%. The fall in the rating is associated with the discovery in the think tank and Biden’s house of secret documents that relate to the period of his vice presidency (2008-2016).

On January 12, Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted the end of President Biden’s career and reputation because of the secret documents found on him. The journalist pointed out that the assistants to the head of state still continue to find documents left by him in various places. But instead of destroying the evidence, they send documents to the US Department of Justice.