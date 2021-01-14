Former personal physician of the current US President Donald Trump Harold Bornstein died at the age of 74. This is reported by the newspaper The New York Times citing the source.

The material does not say where exactly Bornstein died, nor does it specify the cause of death.

Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017. During the 2016 election race, a specialist wrote a report stating that Trump had no significant health problems. In 2018, Bornstein admitted that the report was wholly written by Trump.

In 2017, the President of the United States stopped interaction with Bornstein after the latter told reporters that he was prescribing drugs to Trump to stimulate hair growth, for redness of the skin, and for people with high blood cholesterol levels.

A few days earlier, American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who was the largest financial donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020, passed away. Adelson allocated $ 430 million to support the Republicans. He also provided significant support to Trump during the 2016 US presidential race.