Nyt.fi | “You’re Wrong, Tom”: Congressman Accidentally Attends Upscale Zoom House Meeting

First, a Texas lawyer turns into a cat in a video call. Now the Republican congressman turns upside down.

For teleworking it will soon be a year since the transition, but this week at the latest has shown that remote video conferencing is still not going well for everyone.

Earlier this week in the news, how Texas Rod Ponton forgot to zoom the trial onto the video effect that changed a lawyer’s sad and adorable cat.

Now, problems with video calls continued when the U.S. Republican congressman Tom Emmer accidentally turned his face upside down at a House Committee hearing.

The case was reported earlier The Guardian.

Chairman Maxine Waters interrupted a speech by a Minnesota congressman on occupational safety at a meeting of Parliament’s Financial Services Committee and asked:

“Emmer? Are you OK?”

“You’re wrong, Tom,” another participant in the meeting said.

“I don’t know how to fix this,” Emmer replied.

Meeting participants immediately compared the case to a cat filter and someone said the case was “going viral”. Someone also wondered if it was a metaphor after all.

Indeed, the world seems to have turned upside down in the last year. Still, some things don’t change: there are always problems with technology.

Video call however, the problem was quickly fixed and Emmer appeared on the screen in the right direction. The congressman thanked the chairman for his patience.

“I do not know what happened. The picture just appeared that way. I turned it off and restarted it, ”he says after the fault is cleared.

Emmer also identified a comparison with a Texas attorney and tweeted a screenshot of the Zoom video call.

As an accompaniment, he wrote Ponton’s immortal statement:

“I’m not a cat.”

Pontoon’s pain with Zoom’s video settings has spawned several memes and laughed around the world. The video published by The Guardian about the video call has been viewed on Youtube more than six million times.

You can watch the video below.