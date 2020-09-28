Nyt.fi | Young people make thousands of euros on Instagram with funny meme pictures – The administrators of meme accounts are closely networked and often minors

Tuomas Ristakoski from Ulvila earns 1,000–2,000 euros a month with amusing Instagram photos. Topic accounts have become more common in recent years and have become a way for young people to earn.

On Instagram there are hundreds of topic accounts that share, for example, memes, news, or amusing and easily redistributable publications. Their target audience is quite young: for many, the largest group is 13-18 year olds, some 18-24 year olds.

Behind the accounts are a group of young people, often between the ages of 12 and 20. They have their own Whatsapp or Instagram group chats where they chat weekly, some even daily. One person can have more than one Instagram theme account.

A resident of Ulvila Tuomas Ristakoski, 19, has been such an Instagram influencer for three and a half years. He maintains three accounts with a total of more than 125,000 followers.

The largest of the accounts is @test answers, where Ristakoski publishes pictures of amusing test answers sent by his followers. The account has approximately 65,000 followers. Ristakoski, on the account of 42,000 followers @ only-minded, again publishes naughty humorous images. The @shop tags, on the other hand, has pictures of amusing shopping lists.

Ristakoski spend twenty hours a month on publications. The process is simple. He seeks inspiration for meme images from the internet or English-language meme accounts, copies the images, adds a watermark to his Instagram account to the image, and invents captions. One image often doesn’t take long, although there are exceptions.

According to Ristakoski, a good pace of publication is about 4–5 photos a week.

“It can take a couple of hours for one post if nothing comes to mind,” Ristakoski says.

The content of the @ Test Answers account is easier to create: he gets pictures of the test answers from his followers, borders the pictures, adds his watermark, and publishes.

“There it is, there’s really nothing miraculous about it. @Test replies are pretty easy when Followers post pictures. It’s so-called easy content. ”

Effort rewards memi and other topic accounts. When there are enough followers, the opportunity opens up for commercial cooperation patterns with different companies.

According to Ristakoski, small sums of money from communities can be started after reaching the threshold of about 10,000 followers. With more than 30,000 followers, a regular and frequently published Instagram account can already access four-digit earnings.

Ristakoski has usually received 1,000–2,000 euros a month. As the sums of money increased, he established a business name for meme-offs in March 2019. He estimates that Finland’s largest accounts may receive four thousand euros a month.

“Terribly, there are no those who have reached more than 60,000 followers. There are a dozen such mummies. Growth usually boils down to 50,000 followers, ”says Ristakoski.

The most money collaborations are made through affiliate networks. They are companies that bring together companies that need advertising and fake influencers that provide the public. Finland’s largest affiliate networks are Adservice and Adtraction.

Holders of meme or other topic accounts can apply as a publisher to the affiliate network. For example, at Adservice, a publisher submits an application to which they fill out their contact information and a link to their media.

If a meme account holder is accepted into the system, he or she can apply for or sign up for various campaigns agreed upon by the companies that need advertising with the affiliate network.

Once a topic account administrator has signed up for a campaign, they will receive their own link, which they will use to promote their products or services in their publications.

The publisher and affiliate network are able to track visitor traffic, link clicks, purchased products or services in real time from the somebody’s accounts. How much money a meme account holder receives and what kind of performance varies from campaign to campaign.

“We determine with our customers whether it is the value of the Shopping Cart, participation in the competition, taking a telephone subscription or where,” Adservice Country Manager Lotta Ahlstedt says.

“The amount can be, for example, euros per person who joined or participated. The commission depends on how much the person commits, how much information is left to the customer and whether, for example, they have to confirm their participation. Depending on the type of campaign, the amount can be, for example, from a few euros to tens of euros. ”

Tuomas Ristakoski has received similar sums. He says he has earned € 1.80-4 per sign-up in many campaigns. When advertising the summer job advertisement, he received about 20 euros per sign-up.

Ahlstedtin according to, most of the campaigns of Instagram topic accountants advertise various surveys, opinion panels and summer job searches.

Collaboration patterns are also available without affiliate networks. The initiative can come from either, an Instagram influencer or an advertising company. It is entirely on a case-by-case basis what a publisher in these communities gets paid for advertising.

The third way to make money is to sell accounts.

At the beginning of his Instagram career, Ristakoski says that he bought and sold about 19,000 followers’ accounts for about 500 euros.

According to him, sales prices are growing rapidly as the number of followers increases.

“If there were 100,000 followers, we are already talking about really big sums. If, for example, there were 60,000 followers, I would think it would already get a couple of tonnes. However, you can make a couple of tons of money in your accounts a month if you know what you are doing. ”

Topic accounts success has attracted numerous experimenters to the industry. According to Ristakoski, in 2017 there were only a few Finnish factors. Now there are about 80 Finnish accounts with more than 10,000 followers alone. If smaller topic accounts are included, we are talking about hundreds, if not more than a thousand Instagram accounts.

15 years old Simon Laakso and Roni Makkonen became friends through the memo account community. Laakso started his Instagram career a good year ago, Makkonen a couple of years ago.

There are two topic accounts in the valley: @ only an account-meem account and @ news-information-news account. The former he founded in August last year, the latter in late spring.

“The idea started when I saw how others are doing pretty well. I wanted to try it myself, ”says Laakso.

Makkonen’s story is similar. He started with an @family you choose account, which he later switched to another account. Since then, he has created an account @valitsenappi, with which he asks his followers to choose the more of the two imaginary options.

For them, making money with Instagram is still quite new. Makkonen has only had ten co-operation patterns, Laakso has thirty. In August, the valley received money for the first time from the cooperation, 200 euros. Of the other campaigns, the duo have received corporate products such as soft drinks, bars or headphones in return.

The duo lets things go under their own weight, and according to Laakso, earning is not yet topical.

“Then when there are followers, it would be nice to have money too. Some hundred if I came, ”Makkonen ponders.

Other types goals instead are. Laakso says he tried to start a Youtube career a couple of years ago by setting up his own channel. Among other things, he admires Finnish tubettas Roni Backia, Eric Savolaista i.e. Strike and Jaakko Parkkalia.

The valley canal did not succeed as desired.

“The channel did not gather followers. I wanted to become a big factor when I looked at tubettos and Yankee children who have grown up, ”says Laakso, referring to the 16-year-old Tiktok celebrity, for example. Charli D’Amelioon, with over 80 million followers in the app.

The valley decided that it is better to increase its own number of followers through thematic accounts. The dream is to try starting a Youtube career again sometime when the follower base is broader.

According to the duo, topic accounts are also a good way to get to know others who are interested in the same things. The community of young accountants is close. In Instagram’s topic account groups, administrators discuss anything at any time.

“I have three different groups. Together, in addition to me, there is Ron’s account, one meme account, news accounts and moped accounts. There, we exchange news, agree on S4S patterns, or mopeds ask when a meet & greet is held. ”

In S4S patterns, Valley means a “shout for shout” way in which topic accounts advertise each other with each other’s content.

“If I do an S4S with Roni’s theme account, Roni gives me a picture to publish and I advertise his account. Then we do the opposite. This is quite common. ”

With thematic accounts earning is not always completely problem-free.

For example, respect for copyright and good taste is the responsibility of publishers, and young people often say that authors often have no knowledge of what is legal or permissible and what is not.

The problem is particularly evident in news accounts. They follow much the same formula: the administrator searches for interesting news on the pages of Iltalehti, Ilta-Sanomat, MTV or Yle, takes a screenshot of the main image of the story and copies the body text of the story word for word into his Instagram publication. The photographer is not credited, but the news account’s own watermark is added to the image.

The content is thus copied without permission and at its most blatantly presented as your own content. Of course, some mention the source at the end of the caption, but the text has already been copied in its entirety without permission.

The Copyright Information and Control Center (TTVK) says on their website copyright and citations as follows: “Borrowing an entire work does not usually fall within the scope of a permitted citation. It may be considered as a kind of starting point that the work to be borrowed must not form a significant part of the whole of the work to be borrowed. ”

For example, on August 11, the Facts About the World account released a word-to-word image Ilta-Sanomat’s news. Ilta-Sanomat is not credited in any way.

The “industry habit” is fairly well-established, according to the authors, and few want to spend extra time on work that others don’t.

According to Tuomas Ristakoski, accounts have become more common during his career, but he has not wanted to maintain a news account precisely because of copyright challenges.

“I don’t know how legal it is to post news like that. There is really no place to get information. ”

As the number of minor Instagram administrators increased a year or two years ago, many affiliate networks tightened their collaboration criteria. According to Lotta Ahlstedt, Adservice added an 18-year age limit to its influencers a year and a half ago to avoid possible excesses, such as incorrect postings.

He also says adult publishers are more likely than minors to be able to handle tax penalties without problems.

Meme and other topic accounts have not yet risen to public debate in Finland. The situation is different, for example, in the United States, where they have also been harnessed for political action.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg bought advertising space from large memi accounts such as Shitheadsteve with 5.9 million followers, Grape Juice Boys with 3.1 million followers and Tank.Sinatra with 2.7 million followers during the party’s early elections.

In addition, Bloomberg brought together a group of meme makers for its Meme 2020 campaign project. The group was led by Mick Purzycki, CEO of Jerry Media. That media marketing company, for example, is behind the Fuckjerry account of 15.5 million followers.

The attention of the young target audience was guaranteed. For example, Tank.Sinatra administrator said in the spring To the New York Times, none of his previous commercials had garnered as many reactions as the Bloomberg publication.

No such thing has been seen in Finland. Some accounts sometimes show publications that deal with or comment on current political issues, but at least there is no public statement that there is direct contact with the parties. Likewise, politically speaking memes can be shared by anyone.

For now In Finland, memo accounts have been mainly fun for young people. Tuomas Ristakoski says that although he earns money on Instagram, he does not intend to make it his life’s work. Even now, he works in a cafe, and maintaining memo accounts is a side job.

“It would be pretty stressful if you started doing this full time. It’s easier to go to the right jobs. ”