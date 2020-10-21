Nyt.fi | Vegetarian restaurant Silvople’s nutty rental food was delightful, but from the buffet

Silvoplee

Quick test

Where? Second line 3, tel. 09 726 0900, silvoplee.fi.

Because? Mon – Fri 10.30–19 and Sat 12–19.

How much? Buffet 23.50 e / kg and soup 19.30 e / kg. Brunch 26.50 e.

Clear? Yes, unobstructed entrance through the adjacent stairwell by ringing the buzzer.

Pick up or shipment? Yes.

Restaurant Silvoplee started at Kallio Second Line in 1999. Two decades ago, varied vegetarian and raw food was a much rarer delicacy in Helsinki’s restaurant scene than it is today.

The opening of Silvople in the late 1990s happened to fit a seam. At that time, it had just ceased operations Marjatta Svennevigin Green Way, which was reportedly the first restaurant in Helsinki to focus on live food.

Owned by Silvopleen Satu Silvo, known as an actor and Helsinki City Councilor for the Greens.

In the spring, Silvoplee had to move under the renovation of the Lyyra block. The new location was found on the familiar Second Line in a lavishly restored house a couple of hundred yards from the former Silvoplee.

The new restaurant is smaller than its predecessor.­

New the restaurant hall is beautiful and bright but smaller than its predecessor. At one o’clock on Saturday, the restaurant is full and there is a queue for a cramped buffet.

While the restaurant hall has shrunk, the supply of the buffet has also shrunk slightly. Dishes vary daily.

The test visit will feature about four different salads and hot dishes, soup of the day, gluten-free bread, and a wide variety of pastes such as hummus.

Various salads are standard on the buffet.­

Especially the tart “creamy” salads pleased. The apple onion salad was moistened with soy milk mayonnaise and the fennel salad with cashew nut sauce. The beetroot-vegese cheese salad had a mild smoky taste.

Sighs of warm food were especially evoked by a casserole made of squash and tempé, this time Tempe was made from fermented peas. The rental food flavored with peanut sauce was pampered with its deep umbrella flavors.

The flavors don’t make you sweat, as gentle spices are relied on here, and there are no fiery shades in the food.

For dessert, we tested strawberry foam with cashew nut cream and raw apple cake from the buffet. The lively strawberry mousse was a bullseye, but the apple pie remained dull. The companion who diligently baked raw cakes thought it tasted “healthy”. More sinister-looking raw cakes would be available from the display case at a separate price.

Kallion the vegetarian dish serves easily approachable vegetarian food, which, however, is available in many other places today.

In Silvoplee, the standard problem of buffet tables easily strikes: food should be grabbed on a plate well, which here leads not only to a fuss but also to a weight loss in the wallet. Buffet items are sold at a price per kilo, and the price of a plate suddenly hurts over 15 euros.

As a novelty this fall, Silvoplee is experimenting with vegan Saturday brunches, the dates of which the restaurant details on its website.