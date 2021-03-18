Nyt.fi | Tuomas Korkia-aho is a champion-level powerlifter and a painter whose paintings are also traded:

Five years ago, power builder Tuomas Korkia-aho began painting landscape paintings. Now the boards are on display in the gallery, which also serves as a gym.

For subscribers

“First let’s go from heaven to twist. It becomes the color of what now happens to be the feeling. Then trees, shrubs and possibly some cottages are sprinkled there. ”

This is what a resident of Jyväskylä describes Tuomas Korkia-aho, 33, the process of creating their paintings.